Andre Russell’s pool picture is cool but Kevin Pietersen thinks he looks like a skunk

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 2.24 pm April 09 2019, 2.24 pm

On Friday (April 5), West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was on a roll as his team Kolkata Knight Riders taught Sunrisers Hyderabad a tough lesson at the Eden Gardens. Chasing a target of 182 runs, KKR was desperate to get going. That’s when Russell got all charged up and hit four massive sixes. He eventually remained unbeaten at 49 from 19 balls as KKR won the match. While Dre Russ' on-field charisma was a sight to behold, after the win, the cricketer teased fans with a shirtless picture of himself straight from a pool.

Flaunting his beast body, Russell shared a hot picture of himself chilling in the pool on his Instagram. In no time, the picture garnered thousands of likes and comments, but there was one comment in specific which grabbed our attention. It so happened that instead of praising the cricketer, former English cricketer and a good pal of Russell, Kevin Pietersen called Russell The Muscle a SKUNK. Well, Russell also replied to Kevin in a joking way and called him a hairy bastard. As they say, boys will be boys.

View this post on Instagram #recovery A post shared by Andre Russell (@ar12russell) on Apr 7, 2019 at 4:16am PDT

Post KKR's win against SRH, cricketer Russell while speaking to Robbie revealed that he does 300 push-ups whenever he gets bored at the hotel room. "Well, not now [push-ups]. When I was bored, I was doing 300 push-ups every few days. That got me interested. We had a good night out and I am excited the way we have started the season," Russell said. Now we know how he gets that solid bod.

Talking about the Jamaican cricketer's stint with KKR, he has been with the team for years but he’s often hit by the injury bug, forcing him to sit out for a long time. In 2018, Russell managed to play 16 games at the IPL – his highest in a season, scoring 316 runs with a strike rate of 184 plus. Despite being prone to injury, Russell can be as devastating as Chris Gayle on his day.