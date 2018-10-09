image
Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Anil Kumble shares a flight with a fan and she's clean bowled!

Cricket

Anil Kumble shares a flight with a fan and she's clean bowled!

Debanu DasDebanu Das   October 09 2018, 11.24 pm
back
Anil KumbleBrian Laracricketsports
nextAsia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni the mastermind behind Khaleel Ahmed's victory moment
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh Exclusive: All work no play post his wedding with Deepika Padukone

Sourav Ganguly has cheeky advice for birthday boy Zaheer Khan

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble mourn former Team India captain Ajit Wadekar's death