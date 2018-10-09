Anil Kumble shares a flight with a fan and she's clean bowled!

You’d be hard pressed to find a fan who doesn’t want to meet their favourite star in person. One such opportunity arrived for a fan named Sohini, who spotted the former India coach boarding her flight. Kumble had been a part of the Indian cricket team for a long time and is considered one of the best spinners the country has ever produced.
When she boarded the flight and noticed Kumble, Sohini wanted to meet the maestro and mentioned it on twitter. She also recalled the iconic match between India and the West Indies, when Kumble walked out to bowl with a bandaged jaw. It was not your ordinary day of bowling mind you, as the legend bowled 14 spells and even picked up the wicket of the deadly Brian Lara.
Sohini wanted to thank Kumble for all the ‘all the joy, all the victories, all the memories’ but she developed cold feet. Kumble noticed the tweet and replied to her.
We can’t imagine a better way for a fan to meet their hero. Especially when you’ve got cold feet and the guy in question makes it easy for you! It’s not every day that you get to see some of the most famous persons in front of you. We’re sure Sohini had a happy flight.