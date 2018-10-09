Anil Kumble shares a flight with a fan and she's clean bowled!

You’d be hard pressed to find a fan who doesn’t want to meet their favourite star in person. One such opportunity arrived for a fan named Sohini, who spotted the former India coach boarding her flight. Kumble had been a part of the Indian cricket team for a long time and is considered one of the best spinners the country has ever produced.

The legendary @anilkumble1074 in my BLR-MUM flight. Glanced at him once and was reminded of that game in West Indies where he bowled with a bandaged jaw. Teared up a bit. Gawwddd, I'm such a sucker for cricket memories. 😭 — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

When she boarded the flight and noticed Kumble, Sohini wanted to meet the maestro and mentioned it on twitter. She also recalled the iconic match between India and the West Indies, when Kumble walked out to bowl with a bandaged jaw. It was not your ordinary day of bowling mind you, as the legend bowled 14 spells and even picked up the wicket of the deadly Brian Lara.

I want to go up to @anilkumble1074 and say a 'Thank You' for all the joy, all the victories, all the memories. But, I am getting cold feet. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

Sohini wanted to thank Kumble for all the ‘all the joy, all the victories, all the memories’ but she developed cold feet. Kumble noticed the tweet and replied to her.

OMG. OMG. Coming in a bit, Sir. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

We can’t imagine a better way for a fan to meet their hero. Especially when you’ve got cold feet and the guy in question makes it easy for you! It’s not every day that you get to see some of the most famous persons in front of you. We’re sure Sohini had a happy flight.