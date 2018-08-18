Another cricketer banned, here’s a history of match-fixing in Pakistan

Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been handed a 10-year ban after being found guilty of a spot-fixing scandal that hit the Pakistan Super League in 2017. At 28, Jamshed played 48 ODI matches and two Tests for the country. The cricketer was already facing a one-year ban for refusing to cooperate with investigations on the charges levied against him.

Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed plays a shot during the Pool B Cricket World Cup match between United Arab Emirates and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on March 4, 2015. AFP PHOTO / Michael Bradley / AFP PHOTO / MICHAEL BRADLEY

Pakistani players’ association with spot-fixing is not new. It’s is not like players from other countries haven’t been accused of match-fixing, but Pakistan clearly is the winner when it comes to producing such talent.

Danish Kaneria was banned by the England Cricket Board for spot-fixing. Khalid Latif faced the same treatment after fixing matches at the PSL. We’ve also got Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Nawaz, Saleem Malik, Salman Butt, Sharjeel Khan, Shahzaib Hasan, and Mohammad Amir. All players booked for match-fixing had to serve lengthy bans and faced the humiliation of having their photos circulated in the media. Yet the trend continues.

As investigation reports revealed, fixing involved taking payments in exchange for bowling no-balls against an opposing team. Saleem Malik was banned for life, though it was overturned in 2008, for offering bribes. He became the first cricketer to be imprisoned. Meanwhile, Ata-ur-Rehman was banned for his dealings with bookies.

Pakistan's player Babar Azam (L) helps teammate Shadab Khan (R) who had a neck injury during the fifth One-Day International (ODI) series final cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, on, July 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA

Most recently, a sting operation carried out by Al Jazeera named a former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza along with Robin Morris, a former cricketer from Mumbai. The International Cricket Council reviewed the documentary and an investigation is underway.