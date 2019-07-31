Divya Ramnani July 31 2019, 5.16 pm July 31 2019, 5.16 pm

Only recently, all the Indian cricket fans’ dream of watching the men in blue with the World Cup trophy was shattered after they lost the tournament to England, in the semifinals. Well, as they say, the show must go on and, currently, Virat Kohli, along with his squad, has jetted off to the US for the upcoming T20I matches against West Indies. While the Indian skipper took to his social media and shared an update from the same, we have now come across something unmissable.

In a picture that has gone viral on social media, we could see Kohli being accompanied by his better half and actor, Anushka Sharma. The image appears to be from the US airport, wherein the lovebirds were seated on an airport golf cart. While the captain was wearing his cricket outfit, an easy-breezy Anushka looked gorgeous in her striped shirt. Well, nothing better than having your lucky charm’s company amid a crucial game!

Take a look at the picture here:

In her recent interview with Filmfare, the Zero actor opened up on spending some quality time with Kohli. She was quoted as saying, “Those are the moments you steal when you lead lives that are so demanding. For that, your priorities have to be set. I’m never going to be like, ‘Oh please spend more time with me at the cost of your work’. No, please do your work. He’s the same with me. When you respect each other’s work and your own, there’s respect in the marriage.”