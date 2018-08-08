Anushka Sharma is the centre of attraction and controversy at team India dinner

The captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, is a terrific batsman and has time and again helped the team to attain victory. However, every man has a bad day and team India’s recent loss against England in test match clearly was one such day. Anyway, the match is over now and Team India is gearing up to play another test match with England at Lord’s Cricket ground. But, before that, the High Commission of India held a dinner party for the players in London.

While the entire team posed together for a picture, what grabs the eyeballs is that Virat’s better half, actress Anushka Sharma too was a part of the function, apparently meant only for cricketers. And, not only that, the actress was standing right in the centre, in the front line alongside Kohli while getting clicked.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

If you notice, none of the players there had brought along their wives as it was supposed to be strictly a team India affair, but Anushka seems to be an exception. And for the obvious reasons, this act of the actress hasn’t gone down well with the audience. She has invited another controversy in the form of incessant trolls.

Vice captain is in last row and First Lady of Indian cricket is in front row. These people giving lecture online few days back. @AnushkaSharma — Ali MG (@aliasgarmg) August 7, 2018

Why @BCCI allows someones wife at official tour.... Please confirm Is your team mens are at work or on honeymoon — Nishant (@NishNishantkr) August 7, 2018

anushka sharma is also there in the squad so probably she will be included in the playing 11 too for the next match — Mayank Sharma (@MSharma56483635) August 7, 2018

Difference between family photo and team photo. This is supposed to be a team event not family function. — Bharath Aiyanna (@bharathaiyanna) August 7, 2018

For your information, the BCCI cannot allow a player’s wife to be a part of such a gathering, but then, considering Virat and Anushka’s star power, we think a bit of leniency has been allowed here.