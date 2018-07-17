Arjun Tendulkar makes his presence felt at his first International outing

When you’re the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, expectations are bound to be extreme. The young Arjun Tendulkar has been at the center of controversies when his name was announced for India U-19 team. But looks like just like his father, Arjun too has managed to silence the critics with his performance on field.

Arjun Tendulkar, who is a left arm pace bowler, took a wicket early in the game against Sri Lanka in the first Youth Test match which is being held at Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo in Sri Lanka. Interestingly, it took Arjun just 12 balls to make his mark on the international scene after he trapped Kamil Mishara lBW to get his maiden international wicket.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat. Captain Anuj Rawat threw the ball at Arjun in the first over of the match. And Arjun didn't disappoint his skipper. He picked up his first wicket off the last ball of his second over. Lankan batsman Mishara is bit of a prodigy as he made his first-class debut at the age of 15. In this match, he had got a brisk start scoring 11 of 9 balls, before Arjun Tendulkar got rid of him.

India U-19 will play 2 Youth tests. This is the first outing for junior Tendulkar and fans will hope that Arjun will continue to make India proud in the future. Arjun has been earlier spotted in Indian nets, bowling to legends. Surely, he will like to bring that experience to play while bowling to the Lankan cricketers.

There were talks of nepotism when he was first selected with concerns over him finding a place in the team because of his father. This is his golden opportunity to prove himself.