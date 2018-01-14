Arjun Tendulkar reveals secret tip given by Sachin

While living up to the Tendulkar name will always be a task, Arjun Tendulkar, son of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is definitely making some progress in his career. While playing for the Cricket Club of India 18-year-old Arjun had performed well with both the bat and the ball. In an interview later, he revealed his secret tip that father Sachin gave him.

Arjun played a great knock of 48 runs on 27 balls and clenched four wickets against Hong Kong Cricket Club in a T20 match held at Bradman Oval as part of the SCG Cricket-run Global Challenge tournament. The budding sportsman said he will not rely on his father’s name to make it big but work hard to get achieve success. He, however, accepted to taking tips from the master blaster himself.

“(Dad says) just play fearlessly, play for your team, be a team man and give everything you’ve got,” Arjun told abc.net.au. “I don’t take that pressure, when I bowl I just hit the deck hard on every ball and when I bat just play my shots and choose which bowlers to take on and which bowlers not to,” Arjun added.

The boy is primarily a left-hand fast bowler and wants to focus more on bowling, unlike his father. “I used to play taekwondo, cricket, football, swimming and somehow cricket kicked in and everything else took a back seat. I just got stronger, grew taller and I loved bowling fast from my childhood. I thought I may as well be a quick bowler because there aren't many in India,” Arjun said.

Way to go for the young Tendulkar!​