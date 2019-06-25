Soheib Ahsan June 25 2019, 12.38 pm June 25 2019, 12.38 pm

As England and Australia get ready to face off on Tuesday, a Tendulkar helped England prepare for their upcoming match at Lord’s. If you thought this means Sachin Tendulkar, well no, it actually refers to his son Arjun Tendulkar. Junior Tendulkar was seen bowling for them at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London wearing an orange t-shirt and a pair of dark blue shorts. This is not his first time helping the English team. Back in 2015, he was part of a group of bowlers helping them prepare for their second Ashes test match against Australia. It seems Arjun Kapoor’s despise for Australia is not hidden.

England have had a Tendulkar helping them out ahead of #ENGvAUS at Lord's! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Yl8OmN8p46 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 24, 2019

Arjun Tendulkar, like his father, has made his own standing and presence felt in the world of cricket. He played for the MCC Young Cricketers taking two wickets last week in High Wycombe. Last month he was even a part of the T20 Mumbai League playing for a team called the Aakash Tigers. He also represented India in the Mumbai Under-19, 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy. During this series, he took over 19 wickets in five matches. He represented India against Sri Lanka in the under-19 team for a youth test last year.

The match is currently in Australia’s favour as their performance has only gotten better over the course of this tournament. In their previous match against Bangladesh, Australia managed to make a whopping 381 runs. Not only that but they have managed to win almost all their matches. The only one they lost was against India.