Army school in Srinagar gets a surprise visit from Dhoni

Fans know MS Dhoni in and out. Be it the cricketing shot he likes to his favorite food, we know it all. But what a lot of people do not know is that MS Dhoni holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. On Wednesday, Dhoni decided to pay a surprise visit to an Army school in Srinagar and spoke about the importance of sports in the country and its emphasis in studies.

Surprisingly, there was no prior notice to the school or anyone for that matter about Dhoni’s visit. The twitter account of the school, Chinar Corps posted pictures of Dhoni interacting with enthusiastic students.

The former captain cool is currently on a break as India plays Sri- Lanka in the ongoing test series and will return to the team during the ODI series scheduled from 10th December. Recently, Dhoni has been under a lot of controversies after former Indian players and critics have repeatedly spoken about the former captain’s retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni has responded by saying that he respects the ideology of all the players and has also been backed by skipper Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. While the world is concerned with the keeper’s retirement, Dhoni it seems is enjoying with kids in Srinagar.