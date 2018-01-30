Aryaman Birla, son of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla is set to make his IPL debut

From a financial point of view, the Indian Premier League auction has been a life-changing event for many cricket players. But talent is not something to be judged by money and background alone. Making his entry into the IPL, Aryaman Birla, son of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, has been bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 30 lakhs.

Aryaman has been in good form for over a year and was the top scorer for Madhya Pradesh in the CK Nayudu Trophy scoring 795 runs in six matches from 11 innings at an average of 79.50. Although, the 20-year-old has only played one game in the Ranji trophy, for him IPL is definitely a bigger opportunity.

“It is a huge learning curve for me. For a young cricketer, this is a huge opportunity and I am really excited to be part of the side and share the dressing room with so many legends. I moved to MP some three years ago. I wasn’t getting opportunities in Mumbai, and that’s when I got a chance to play for Rewa district in MP. Even coming to that team was not easy; I had to perform to book a place. I am glad I did that,” Aryaman told Sportstar.

Speaking on how his parents felt about his selection in the IPL, Aryaman said "My parents (Kumar Mangalam and Neerja Birla) are very happy. I was on the ground during the auction, and I only heard about it after the auction got over. The entire family is extremely happy.”

Virender Sehwag, who has been assigned as the coach of Kings XI Punjab also bought his own nephew Mayank Dagar for Kings XI Punjab. Dagar who is sold for Rs.20 Lakh has played 13 T20 matches, taking 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.34. His best figures remain of 3/28.