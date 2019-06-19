Ranjini Maitra June 19 2019, 10.31 pm June 19 2019, 10.31 pm

ICC Cricket World Cup is on in full swing and the Men In Blue getting in as many net practice sessions and gym hours as possible. After all, they have to give their best on the 22 yards! For Hardik Pandya, however, looking neat is just as important. Anyone who follows Hardik on social media would know that the cricketer is picky about his hair and style. He likes to don funky hairstyles and wouldn't get it done from anyone but his staple stylist Aalim Hakim.

On Wednesday, a quick hair cut session took place and the result was quite wow. Hardik was evidently happy with his cut, or so suggests the pose he struck! Aalim took to Twitter to share pictures.

Speaking of hair and hairstyles, how many of you know that Hardik is one of the few cricketers who actually knows how to cut hair? No wonder he likes his mane perfect!

Aalim, who is the man behind the hairstyles of a number of cricketers including Virat Kohli, recently spoke to us about his experience of styling different players. Hardik is 'more American in his mind' is how he describes him! "Hardik is very particular when it comes to his hairstyle. He is a very different personality from the current lot of cricketers. He is more American in his mind as he keeps experimenting with his looks and hairstyle. We saw him sport blingy chains and a colourful hairstyle. His blue coloured hairstyle was the talk of the town and people were quick to follow it. This time, he has kept simple and classy, short in the end and little dense in the middle. I am sure his hairstyle would be one of the talked about in this season," he says.