image
Tuesday, August 28th 2018
English
As Malinga turns 35, Sachin Tendulkar warns cricketers to ‘look at the ball’ not his baal

cricket

As Malinga turns 35, Sachin Tendulkar warns cricketers to ‘look at the ball’ not his baal

debanu dasdebanu das   August 28 2018, 7.07 pm
back
cricketLasith MalingaSachin Tendulkarsports
nextShahid Afridi's boom boom has an Indian connection
ALSO READ

Shahid Afridi's boom boom has an Indian connection

Sir Don Bradman: Australia’s film archives can’t count beyond 100

Sir Don Bradman would have scored 110 today, Google doodles