As Malinga turns 35, Sachin Tendulkar warns cricketers to ‘look at the ball’ not his baal

Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga turned 35 on August 28 and social media is flooded with fans wishing the cricketer. The bowler was also wished by Sachin Tendulkar, who had a very unique way of greeting his friend. Sachin commented on Malinga’s hair and then went on to talk about his bowling before wishing him.

When it came to batting against #LasithMalinga, I always said ... baal ko nahin, ball ko dekho (don't look at the hair, look at the ball). 😊 Happy birthday, my friend. pic.twitter.com/OK0gYWOpLB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 28, 2018

“Don’t’ look at the hair, look at the ball,” tweeted the legendary batsman. Malinga and Tendulkar had shared the dressing room when they played at the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians. Though Malinga is currently not a regular member of the Sri Lankan side, he was popular for his deadly Yorkers which could rattle even the best batsmen. His bowling action too was difficult to pick up by many.

Malinga has over 301 wickets in ODIs with an average of 28.92 in 204 matches. In T20 cricket his average is 19.77 and has scalped 90 wickets in a span of 68 games. In Test cricket, Malinga claimed 101 wickets in 30 matches.

Malinga’s last match was against India and he was not picked up by the Mumbai Indians for the 2018 edition of the IPL. Instead he opted to take up the role of a mentor for the franchise.