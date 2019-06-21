Ranjini Maitra June 21 2019, 11.41 pm June 21 2019, 11.41 pm

As per a rule issued by ICC, the wives and girlfriends of cricketers now can't spend more than 15 days with them during the cricket World Cup 2019. Families of Indian cricketers, hence, are now planning their trips to London keeping that in mind. Captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is already in London, though we don't know whether it's to accompany Virat or for a professional commitment. The other one to have his family around is former captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Team India, for 3 days, had a bonding session. During the same, they played cricket with a bunch of kids. Apart from that, we are quite sure that the net practices are on. As daddy Dhoni keeps busy with everything, his darling daughter Ziva is having a nice trip. Did you know that the little one also has a verified Instagram handle which is handled by her parents? On that, we can see glimpses of her fun-filled time. In the latest photos, Ziva, dressed as an adorable Bunny, seems to have found a friend in a dog!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 21, 2019 at 2:41am PDT

On Thursday, she was taken to London's famous Hyde Park. Guess she had a good walk!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 20, 2019 at 3:40pm PDT

We hear she loves road trips, hence her mom and dad arranged one for her.

View this post on Instagram Always up for a road trip ! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 16, 2019 at 12:13pm PDT

And we don't even need to tell you that Ziva is a great poser already! She caught up with Saif Ali Khan, who's also there for the WC, and struck a pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 16, 2019 at 2:45pm PDT

And how can she NOT cheer for her dad and the boys from the gallery? She's a loyal fan, you see?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 16, 2019 at 11:38am PDT