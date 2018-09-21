Asia Cup 2018: Ayesha Mukherjee and Ritika Sajdeh play perfect WAGS

The glamourous Ayesha Mukherjee and the lady with an innocent face and quirky charm Ritika Sajdeh seem to be having a gala time watching the Asia Cup tournament. The two, who are wives of cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma respectively, attended the match where India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets on Wednesday and treated fans with a series of pictures on social media. They were also accompanied by Rohit Sharma’s son Zoravar.

Ritika shared a few pictures on Instagram which had the two beautiful women posing for a selfie as well as another groupfie.

Meanwhile, in the India vs Pak match, Rohit Sharma scored 52 runs and his opening image Shikhar Dhawan scored 46 to help India to an eight-wicket win. After defeating Pakistan, India will now clash with Bangladesh in their first super four match in Dubai.

The match however didn’t end well for player Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the match after he picked up a severe back injury during the match. Besides, Pandya, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and appropriate-arm pacer Shardul Thakur have also been ruled out of the match post their respective injuries.