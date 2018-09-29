Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh, LIVE updates: India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets

1.42 AM IST
1.38 AM IST
India first won the Asia Cup in 1984 under the leadership of Sunil Gavaskar. Dilip Vengsarkar led India to a win in 1988. In 1991 and 1995 it was Mohammad Azharuddin. MS Dhoni won it for us in 2010 and 2016 (T20).
1.32 AM IST
It was an excellent game of cricket which kept us on the edge of our seats throughout. Kudos to India to pull off a victory but credit to Bangladesh as well, for posing a tough challenge even though they had very few runs on board. Mashrafe Mortaza was spectacular with his captaincy, setting up an aggressive field placement and rarely giving India a chance. India's search for a batsman at the fourth spot will continue despite their victory. Hopefully, someone will take the responsibility before the tour of Australia.
1.25 AM IST
Indiaaaaaa! India. An injured Kedar Jadhav has a golden bat after all as India wins by three wickets and their seventh Asia Cup title. What a match! Well done India, well done Bangladesh.
1.23 AM IST
INDIA WINS! Kedar Jadhav does it for India!