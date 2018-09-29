Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh, LIVE updates: India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets

It was an excellent game of cricket which kept us on the edge of our seats throughout. Kudos to India to pull off a victory but credit to Bangladesh as well, for posing a tough challenge even though they had very few runs on board. Mashrafe Mortaza was spectacular with his captaincy, setting up an aggressive field placement and rarely giving India a chance. India's search for a batsman at the fourth spot will continue despite their victory. Hopefully, someone will take the responsibility before the tour of Australia.