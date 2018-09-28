Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh, LIVE updates: Liton, Mehidy provide solid start

5.42 PM IST
Liton inches closer to his 50 at the expense of India's pacers. Rohit would want his bowlers to tighten things up now as the run rate nears 7. Oh, remember the kid who was in tears when India drew against Afghanistan? He's at the stands today!
5.33 PM IST
With a run rate over 6, Bangladesh is turning things up with fours and sixes. It's a hot day in Dubai and with the amount of running behind the ball that is going on, India will want to make sure they don't tire quickly.
5.29 PM IST
Bangladesh looking well settled now. The lowest total successfully defended by any team on this ground is 209, by Pakistan against South Africa in 2013. India needs just one more victory to record 700 wins across all formats of the game. Doing that at the finals of a tournament would be epic right?
5.26 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal as you might know used to be a chess player. He eventually quit the game as he couldn't find any sponsors and needed about 50 lakhs per year, to support his career. He now plays chess for fun.
5.22 PM IST
Bhuvi took up coaching for cricket when he was 13. The right-arm medium pacer is pretty good at the death overs and handy in the lower batting order. Unfortunately, he's being pummeled to the fences right now.