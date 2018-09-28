image
Friday, September 28th 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh, LIVE updates: India loses Shikahr Dhawan

IND Vs BAN | Final | Sep 28, 2018

BAN 222 /10 (48.3)

Second Inning

IND 47 /2 (7.3)

9.44 PM IST

Ambati Rayudu had met his wife Chennupalli Vidya during their college days. The duo were friends first, and then things moved on to be more than that :) The couple married on Valentine's Day in 2009. He calls her the love of his life. Cute isn't it?

9.37 PM IST

WTF! Shikhar Dhawan lobs it in the air to mid-off and the catch is taken. Off he goes. Ladies and gentlemen the target is not a big one and there's really no need to take unnecessary risks. Ambati Rayudu replaces Dhawan.

9.26 PM IST

Dhawan is a firm believer of a detailed analysis of his performances and practice sessions. Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, he had said: “I write down how I played, little details of the way I batted, the way I was feeling.”

9.22 PM IST

Bangladesh needs to get early wickets if they want to win this game. India's openers have been in prime form of late but the middle order has not seen much action. If India loses too many wickets early on, things may get difficult. The intent is high from Bangladesh as the first appeal for the second innings was already called. The ball was too high for Dhawan and he survives.

9.17 PM IST

Bangladesh begins their attack with a spinner as Mehidy Hasan comes in. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are at the crease for India. India can make good use of the right-hand-left-hand combo to good effect. Dhawan is the leading run scorer in the Asia Cup 2018 with 327 runs. The first over saw two fours and ten runs as India make a strong start.

