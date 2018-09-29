Asia Cup 2018 final: Team India celebrates win on social media, Virat Kohli stays mum

It wasn't a walk in the park for the Indian cricket team in Dubai on Friday night as Bangladesh took them to the wire during the final of the Asia Cup 2018. India did manage a last ball win after an injured Kedar Jadhav glanced the final ball away for a couple of runs but not before the scores were tied with just a ball in hand. The stand-in captain for the Men In Blue, Rohit Sharma, was visibly relieved after his half-century failed to really put India in the driving seat. But you have already read most of this. The boys were clearly happy and these days happiness shared on the social media is key when it comes to interacting with fans.

After the official handle of the Indian cricket team had shared the big moment on Instagram, team members stormed the social space with pictures of their own in the dressing room.

Gabbar may have managed less than 20 runs in the final but he has had a great tournament. It was only natural for Shikhar Dhawan to share the space with his Captain and partner in crime, Rohit Sharma. New boy Deepak Chahar too wanted a pic with the trophy and his captain while Kedar Jadhav, Jaspreet Bhumrah and Chahal were on point with their posing too.

The one man who has been very active on social media recently is Virat Kohli. Captain Kohli wasn't part of the Asia Cup and frankly, the country missed him. But why are there no congratulatory messages to the team? Don't get us 'wrogn', maybe he made a personal call to each one of them. But a public message from a public figure could have gone a long way, don't you think?