Asia Cup 2018: India creates history with lineup against Pakistan

As India take on Pakistan for the second time at the Asia Cup 2018, fans are glued to their screens – heck even we’ve set up a TV here at our office! With all the madness that is going on, there are some fans who are also digging up interesting trivia on the arch rivals. One Twitter user shared a stat that caught our eyes. It reveals a record stat about the age of the players that India is fielding on Sunday.

Four players aged 33+ in India's playing XI in an ODI:



Dravid-Sachin-Ganguly-Kumble (Three ODIs in 2007)

Rayudu-Karthik-Jadhav-Dhoni (vs Pakistan, Today)#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 23, 2018

India’s current lineup for the match against Pakistan has as many as six players over 30 years old. This includes Rohit Sharma who is aged 31, Shikhar Dhawan, 32, Ambati Rayudu, 33, Dinesh Karthik, 33, Kedar Jadhav, 33 and MS Dhoni, 37.

India's current top six: Rohit (31), Dhawan (32), Rayudu (33), Karthik (33), Jadhav (33) and Dhoni (37).



India never played with as many as six players aged 31 in an ODI before this Asia Cup. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 23, 2018

India has never fielded six players over the age of 30 for any match prior to this one. The last time India had a lot of over-30 players was back in 2007, during three one day internationals when some of India’s legends were at their peak. We’re talking about Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble. But again, that match saw only 4 players in their 30s.

The last India-Pakistan match at the Asia Cup ended with the Men in Blue defeating the neighbours by 8 wickets. Pakistan had a dismal start and lost wickets at regular intervals. They scored a total of 162 runs – hardly a match winning score for a 50 over game. India achieved the target easily enough in just 29 overs.