image
Sunday, September 23rd 2018
English
Asia Cup 2018: India creates history with lineup against Pakistan

Cricket

Asia Cup 2018: India creates history with lineup against Pakistan

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 23 2018, 7.07 pm
back
Asia Cup 2018cricketindiaIndia Cricket teamsports
nextIndia vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 live update: Pakistan sets target of 238 for India
ALSO READ

Bajrang Punia cries foul over Virat Kohli’s Khel Ratna

Following the injury, Hardik Pandya promises to bounce back stronger

Asia Cup 2018: Ayesha Mukherjee and Ritika Sajdeh play perfect WAGS