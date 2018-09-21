Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates

3.39 PM IST
3.34 PM IST
Market closes flat with a negative bias; ICICI Bank gains more than 6%.
The market closes flat with a negative bias as the BSE Sensex ending at 35,216 points and the NSE Nifty ending at 10,718 points. ICICI Bank remained the top gainer today after it posted its Q4 earnings yesterday. The stock gained more than 6% at 6.50%.
3.22 PM IST
Sandeep Wagle recommends: Buy DLF and BEML.
3.12 PM IST
Kajaria Ceramics expects 12-15% volume and revenue growth in FY19. ## Kajaria Ceramics expects 12-15% volume and revenue growth in FY19.
"Going forward, this year looks very positive on back of e-way bill, which is a positive. We expect 12-15% volume growth as well as 12-15% revenue growth in FY19," said Ashok Kajaria, Chief Managing Director, Kajaria Ceramics.
Going forward, the company is also upbeat on doing a 16-18% Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margins, said Kajaria, adding that the company missed last year’s projection of 18-20% EBTIDA margins due to higher fuel costs (gas).
Read the full story here
3.07 PM IST
Market trades flat; ICICI Bank gains above 6%.
The market continues to trade flat in last trading hour with the BSE Sensex at 35,222 points and the NSE Nifty at 10,719 points. ICICI Bank remains the top index gainer, gaining more than 6% in trade after posting positive Q4 results.
