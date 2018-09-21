Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates

Kajaria Ceramics expects 12-15% volume and revenue growth in FY19. ## Kajaria Ceramics expects 12-15% volume and revenue growth in FY19.



"Going forward, this year looks very positive on back of e-way bill, which is a positive. We expect 12-15% volume growth as well as 12-15% revenue growth in FY19," said Ashok Kajaria, Chief Managing Director, Kajaria Ceramics.

Going forward, the company is also upbeat on doing a 16-18% Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margins, said Kajaria, adding that the company missed last year’s projection of 18-20% EBTIDA margins due to higher fuel costs (gas).



