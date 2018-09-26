Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni keeps mum on umpiring, fears being fined

Overjoyed fans couldn’t contain their excitement as former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni took over captaincy against Afghanistan in Tuesday’s match. The match ended in a tie after India was bowled out for 252, with a required target of 253 as Rashid Khan dismissed Ravindra Jadeja in the last over.

He indirectly lamented the umpire’s decisions during the post-match presentation. He began by saying, “We got off to a very good start with the bat, but the wicket slowed down over the course of the game, so someone should have continued with the bat. Shot-selection is something that we need to work on.”

But Dhoni seems to be putting his hand over his from fear from saying too much. “There were a couple of run-outs, and a few things we can’t talk about because I don’t want to get fined for it. It’s good that it’s a tie, but they played really well,” said Dhoni.

Dhoni was sent back to the dressing room after being adjudged for a LBW on 8 runs from a delivery by Javed Ahmedi. He stepped out of the crease with long strides giving the impression that the ball may have spun down leg. But the umpire raised his finger declaring an OUT. The replay, however, later confirmed that it was missing the leg stumps by a good distance. There were a couple of other instances impacting the final score.

In spite of the tie, India are in the Asia Cup 2018 finals and will play against the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh on Friday.