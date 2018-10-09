Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni the mastermind behind Khaleel Ahmed's victory moment

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may no more hold the position of Indian cricket team’s captain, but he definitely rules many hearts. Not just fanatics, he is still loved and is an inspiration to this gen’s cricketers, including Virat Kohli, who himself had once affirmed that “Dhoni will always remain my captain”.

For the unaware, India defeated Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup, but let’s keep the winning moment aside for a while, as there’s something more interesting from the grounds, we would like to share. It so happened that when India won the Asia Cup, it was Dhoni who came forward and asked Rohit Sharma (captain in Kohli’s absence) to give the youngest member of the team, Khaleel Ahmed, an opportunity to hold the trophy.

Generous Rohit was more than happy to meet Dhoni’s request and Khaleel was seen on the dias holding the trophy along with the other Men in Blue.

"Dhoni bhai asked Rohit Sharma to let me hold the trophy on the dais. He gave me the trophy because I was the youngest member in the team and it was my debut series. It was a memorable experience for me," Khaleel told Timesofindia.com in an interview.

Talking about the young lad Khaleel, he has played two matches in this year’s Asia Cup. Claiming three wickets in his debut match against Hong Kong, Khaleel revealed how Dhoni helped him during his first match. More power to you champ!