Asia Cup 2018: Pandya, Axar, Shardul ruled out and Chahar, Jadeja, Kaul to replace them

The ongoing Asia Cup has been witnessing massive changes as one after the other, our team players are getting injured. Firstly, captain of the ship, Virat Kohli’s injuries gave way for his no-show during the matches and now, three more players have been ruled out. The players in question include all-rounder Hardik Pandya, speedster Shardul Thakur and spinner Axar Patel.

Pandya suffered an acute back injury while playing against Pakistan on Wednesday and was ruled out of the tournament, hence, Deepak Chahar has been brought in as his replacement. “All-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered an acute lower back spasm during the game against Pakistan and is undergoing treatment and assessment by the BCCI medical team. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the series. Deepak Chahar will replace Hardik Pandya in the squad," a BCCI statement said.

Left-arm spinner Axar injurd his left index finger during the same match while fielding. Then, he was sent for scans and the results showed that he had a tendon tear. So, he will be replaced by Ravinder Jadeja. Pacer Shardul was experiencing immense soreness in his right hip and groin post the match against Hong Kong, so he too was ruled out and Siddharth Kaul is to be brought aboard to replace him.

The en masse rule out has brought about increasing concerns for BCCI about the entire team’s injury management. Team India’s next match is against Bangladesh in the Super Four stage on Friday.