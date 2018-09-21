image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Asia Cup 2018: Pandya, Axar, Shardul ruled out and Chahar, Jadeja, Kaul to replace them

Cricket

Asia Cup 2018: Pandya, Axar, Shardul ruled out and Chahar, Jadeja, Kaul to replace them

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 21 2018, 5.29 pm
back
Asia Cup 2018Axar PatelcricketDeepak ChaharHardik PandyaRavinder JadejaShardul ThakurSiddharth Kaulsports
nextEngland's star woman cricketer Isa Guha gets hitched!
ALSO READ

Following the injury, Hardik Pandya promises to bounce back stronger

Asia Cup 2018: Ayesha Mukherjee and Ritika Sajdeh play perfect WAGS

Team India celebrates victory over Pakistan in style