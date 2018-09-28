Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma's work out regime is enough to scare Bangladesh

Indian cricket team successfully made it to the finals of Asia Cup 2018. They will now take on Bangladesh in the finals on Friday. Stand in captain Rohit Sharma took a break during the last match against Afghanistan to rest for the final encounter as India’s place in the final was already confirmed. Mahindra Singh Dhoni wore the captain’s hat and the match between India and Afghanistan ended in a tie. Well, Sharma is expected to be back as a captain and from the look of the video, he is ready for a battle

Go India! Let's workout together and check me out on TikTok! pic.twitter.com/P3IGBsjZU1 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 26, 2018

Rohit took to Twitter to share a video of himself working out rigorously. Though the video posted has been shot in fast forward, the workout surely looks quite gruelling. This should be enough to scare the Bangladesh players into pulling up their socks for the final game.

View this post on Instagram Me Vs me 👊 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 19, 2018 at 1:26am PDT

Speaking of Bangladesh, they have been in top shape too. They played brilliant innings against Pakistan on Wednesday and won the match by 37 runs. Their record in the Asia Cup this year has been impressive too. After winning against Sri Lanka by 137 runs, the team also left behind Afghanistan by winning the match by 3 runs.

Now all the eyes are on Friday’s match, India vs Bangladesh.