Asia Cup 2018: Shoaib Akhtar stumped as news anchor taunts him

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was stumped by a question posed by a news anchor while on live television. The anchor may have crossed the line between genuine questioning and sensationalism, drawing parallels between Pakistan’s defeat and India’s Swachch Bharat Abhijan. Interestingly, Gautam Gambhir, who was present on a Pakistani news channel when he faced a similar situation, was also present on this show when Shoaib was questioned.

Credibly, Shoaib did not lose his cool and gave a polite but firm reply to the anchor who was visibly smirking. Actually, to say that Shoaib was surprised would be an overstatement. He was clearly annoyed and looked like he would snap if pushed further. He replied that he is happy to answer questions related to cricket and will not be entertaining anything else, especially the line of questioning that the anchor followed.

India made it to the finals of the Asia Cup after cruising through the tournament, undefeated. Their latest match against Afghanistan was a close call and resulted in a tie. The winners of the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan scheduled for September 26, will decide whom India faces at the finals.