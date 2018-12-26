Australian commentator Kerry O' Keefe slammed for insulting Indian domestic cricket

His much-awaited century in the Boxing Day Test did not happen. However, with an impressive 76 runs, Mayank Agarwal is now the top scoring Indian batsman among test-debutantes in Australia. Before him, the record belonged to Indian all-rounder Dattu Phadkar who scored 51 runs on 12th December 1947 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Mayank, who opened the match accompanied by Hanuma Vihari, sustained on the crease for close to 30 overs. While the cricket fraternity hails his form, there was one person who was clearly not impressed.

Former Australia cricketer and commentator Kerry O’ Keefe is being slammed right and left on Twitter for passing disrespectful remarks about Indian domestic cricket. As he spoke about Mayank, who scored a triple century in Ranji trophy, he cracked a joke many might not find tasteful. “Apparently he got the triple against the railways' canteen staff,” he said. It didn't stop there. “His average in India is 50 which like 40 in Australia," Keefe later remarked, discussing Mayank's average 50+ score in domestic cricket. This didn't go unnoticed. The bashing soon began.

Kerry o'keefe, Lord snooty!! Sounds like still living in colonial era #BoxingDayTest #INDvsAUS — Dilipsinh Abda (@dilipsinhabda) December 26, 2018

Just shows a lack of respect for other countries n when u say stuff like that ur own fc comp needs to b close to perfect and even then it still will come across in abad light it’s all good to have a laugh but not at the expense of disrespecting another countries comp — Steven rowe (@Stevenr22927007) December 26, 2018

Kerry O’Keeffe can be insightful when he’s not playing the village idiot. But if he did make the alleged comments about “canteen staff and waiters” then he should be fired. Totally unacceptable. — Kevin Framp (@BigKev67) December 26, 2018

However, later in the day, the Fox Cricket commentator was made aware that his comments haven't been received well. "There was no way I was demeaning the standard, it was tongue-in-cheek. There are lots of runs scored so apologies if anyone out there took offence," he said.