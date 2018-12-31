Kerry O'Keeffe writes an open letter after Twitter slams him for insulting Indian Cricket

Australian commentator Kerry O'Keeffe recently invited some serious backlash as his remarks on Indian domestic cricket and Mayank Agarwal didn't go down well with either fans or the cricketing circuit. Mayank, who scored a triple at the Ranji Trophy, did it by playing against the 'canteen' staff, commented Kerry, during India's last test match with Australia. Furthermore, the Gox Cricket commentator was of the opinion that 50 runs (with reference to Mayank who has had an average of 50+ runs in domestic cricket) in India were equal to 40 runs in Australia. What he might have spoken in the drive of being humorous, wasn't obviously received well.

Kerry has now written an open letter for Fox Sports Australia, addressing the reception his words have received. "That interpretation is not who I am. It is not what I represent. My style as a commentator is to attempt to find a quirky view to lighten up some of the serious analysis. When I made a remark about Indian first-class batting averages within their domestic cricket competition being made against a “canteen” bowling attack, I was being entirely tongue in cheek. I was certainly not disrespecting Indian cricket, where I toured as a schoolboy and for which I have the greatest admiration as a cricketing nation."

"The joke was on me. My family and I are shocked and saddened that so many have been upset," adds Kerry, who had earlier apologised for hurting sentiments unintentionally.