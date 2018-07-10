Bamboozling! Tennis star Roger Federer is the best test batsman according to ICC

It was a day of surprise for all the Cricket fans when the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled Tennis star Roger Federer as the best test batsman. SHOCKED?? We all know Roger Federed, the Swiss national is the no. 1 ranked tennis player. So how come he was termed the best Test batsman?

In what turned out to be a playful Twitter banter between Wimbledon and ICC, Australia batsman Steve Smith was displaced as the world’s best batsman by the world’s no. 1 ranked tennis player. It all began with the official Twitter account of Wimbledon posting a video of Federer in action, with him playing what looks like a forward defensive stroke.

They then asked the ICC how good was Federer’s effort, to which the global cricket governing body replied by putting Federer as the world’s best batsman.

The ICC even went on to put up a meme featuring the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar and the tennis legend Federer, dressed in comic book hero Spiderman’s suit and pointing at each other.

When greatness recognises greatness 👌 pic.twitter.com/UB2hJli5gw — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018

Truly hilarious.

Playing his straight 20th Wimbledon this year, Federer made it to the quarter-final of after beating France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 on Monday.