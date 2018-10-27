BCCI CEO Rahul Johri faces fresh charges of sexual harassment

As the #Metoo movement continues taking the film industry by storm, other fields aren’t far behind. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has found himself in the puddle, again. This time, another woman has levelled sexual harassment charges against him. Former Mumbai cricket captain Shishsir Hattangadi narrated an incident of a woman who was allegedly molested by Johri, during his BCCI tenure. On Friday, the lady informed him of her ordeal.

Speaking to News18, Shishsir said, “This is a part of Me too movement. There have been murmurs against the behaviour of Rahul Johri, I personally haven’t met or interacted with him. I was asked for advice by a lady who is a friend of mine, I advised her to speak to the members of CoA and write a letter to them. I respect the person who confided in me and will not reveal her name but I feel she has a very good reason to file a complaint. The letter describes what happened in the situation. It’s a detailed description about the pressure she faced, now it’s up to the committee to decide the course of action. He’s (Johri) using his position and I feel it’s time for the CoA to take the tough decision.”

We await further updates on the same.