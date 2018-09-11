BCCI pay package: Ravi Shastri pockets a neat 2 cr

India’s loss at the ongoing five-match Test series against England may have been a disappointing one, but the players are clearly not on the losing side. The BCCI has revealed salary details of the players and head coach Ravi Shastri’s fees will leave you shellshocked, especially his advance payment.

Shastri was paid Rs 2.05 crore as advance fees for three months from 18.07.2018 to 17.10.2018. According to the current contract, Shastri gets paid Rs 8 crore. Captain Virat Kohli was paid Rs 1.25 crore for the ODI and Test series in South Africa along with the ICC prize money.

The Indian players were paid retainer fees and match fees for their central contracts post deduction of due taxes. Even the Test players were handed their share from the ICC Test ranking prize money. Here’s a detailed list of the payments (above Rs 25 lakh) done to the Indian players including the coach by the BCCI.

Virat Kohli, captain, batsman

Rs 65,06,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 30,70,456: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Hardik Pandya, all-rounder

Rs 50,59,726: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Cheteshwar Pujara, batsman

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 60,80,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 92,37,329: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Rs 1,01,25,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Ishant Sharma, bowler

Rs 55,42,397: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 48,44,644: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Jasprit Bumrah, bowler

Rs 1,13,48,573: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Kuldeep Yadav, spinner

Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Parthiv Patel, wicket-keeper

Rs 43,92,641: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Dinesh Kartik, wicket-keeper

Rs 53,42,672: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, fast-bowler

Rs 56,83,848: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 27,14,056: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 1,18,06,027: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 1,41,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

R Ashwin, spinner

Rs 52,70,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 92,37,329: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 1,01,25,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Rohit Sharma, batsman

Rs 56,96,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 30,70,455: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 25,13,442: Match fees for India tour to Srilanka Nidahas Cup

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Yuzvendra Chahal, spinner

Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 53,42,672: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Wriddhiman Saha, wicket-keeper

Rs 44,34,805: Match fees for India tour to South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan, batsman

Rs 1,12,23,493: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 27,00,000: Match fees for Sri Lanka tour to India

Rs 1,41,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017​