BCCI pay package: Ravi Shastri pockets a neat 2 cr

India’s loss at the ongoing five-match Test series against England may have been a disappointing one, but the players are clearly not on the losing side. The BCCI has revealed salary details of the players and head coach Ravi Shastri’s fees will leave you shellshocked, especially his advance payment.
Shastri was paid Rs 2.05 crore as advance fees for three months from 18.07.2018 to 17.10.2018. According to the current contract, Shastri gets paid Rs 8 crore. Captain Virat Kohli was paid Rs 1.25 crore for the ODI and Test series in South Africa along with the ICC prize money.
The Indian players were paid retainer fees and match fees for their central contracts post deduction of due taxes. Even the Test players were handed their share from the ICC Test ranking prize money. Here’s a detailed list of the payments (above Rs 25 lakh) done to the Indian players including the coach by the BCCI.
Virat Kohli, captain, batsman
Rs 65,06,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 30,70,456: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Hardik Pandya, all-rounder
Rs 50,59,726: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Cheteshwar Pujara, batsman
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 60,80,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 92,37,329: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Rs 1,01,25,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Ishant Sharma, bowler
Rs 55,42,397: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 48,44,644: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Jasprit Bumrah, bowler
Rs 1,13,48,573: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Kuldeep Yadav, spinner
Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Parthiv Patel, wicket-keeper
Rs 43,92,641: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Dinesh Kartik, wicket-keeper
Rs 53,42,672: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, fast-bowler
Rs 56,83,848: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 27,14,056: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 1,18,06,027: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 1,41,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
R Ashwin, spinner
Rs 52,70,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 92,37,329: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 1,01,25,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Rohit Sharma, batsman
Rs 56,96,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 30,70,455: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 25,13,442: Match fees for India tour to Srilanka Nidahas Cup
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Yuzvendra Chahal, spinner
Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 53,42,672: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Wriddhiman Saha, wicket-keeper
Rs 44,34,805: Match fees for India tour to South Africa
Shikhar Dhawan, batsman
Rs 1,12,23,493: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 27,00,000: Match fees for Sri Lanka tour to India
Rs 1,41,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017