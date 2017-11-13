BCCI’s jab at NADA; CEO says it is an autonomous body

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) have not been in good terms recently. Now BCCI has reiterated its stance regarding the existing anti-doping measure, despite mounting pressure from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). NADA had given reports to BCCI of positive doping test of an Indian cricketer.

In a letter to NADA and the Secretary of the Department of Sports, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said, the fact IS that the Indian cricket board is an autonomous body and it doesn't come under the ambit of NADA. "BCCI would like to assure you that it has a zero-tolerance approach to doping in the sport of cricket and is committed to encouraging fair play in sports. BCCI follows the highest professional and ethical standards laid down by WADA to ensure that the cricketers compete in a doping-free environment in India," the letter read.

Backing themselves with ICC papers, the board also said that it is affiliated with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and acts according to the World anti-doping agency (WADA).

The letter states, “BCCI is an autonomous sports organization affiliated with the International Cricket Council (ICC), which governs the game globally and is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code since 2006. Whilst the BCCI acknowledges that NADA is the nodal agency responsible for implementation of anti-doping measures for all National Sports Federations in India, the BCCI is not subject to the jurisdiction of NADA and is required to operate within the rules and regulation set by the ICC."

Speaking to Cricketnext, a senior on grounds of anonymity, said that the CoA and the BCCI top brass met in Mumbai last Thursday and decided that the current anti-doping measures in place at various levels are satisfactory. He said, "The COA met on Thursday night and did a detailed study of the anti-doping process in place in the BCCI and the feeling is that there is no need to come under NADA as there is provision already for tests at different stages in domestic cricket and when it comes to international cricket, the BCCI is already compliant with WADA and tests are conducted so there is nothing extra that comes with aligning with NADA,”