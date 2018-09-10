Belinda Clarke: A birthday toast to the first ever cricketer to hit an ODI double ton

Cricket for us has mostly been about the men's team; replete with achievements. Probably that's why when someone asks about the first ever double ton hit in the history of ODIs, our minds jump to Sachin Tendulkar and his glorious 200 off 147 balls, against South Africa, in the year 2010. However, what if we tell you that this feat was achieved thirteen years before that, in the year 1997, and that too by a women cricketer? Yes, that's true. Belinda Clark is the name and she celebrates her 48th birthday on 10th September.

The date was 16th December 1997, and Australia was facing Denmark. Though there was not much of an opposition considering the minnow that Denmark's team was, nevertheless, none anticipated the record that Belinda had stepped on the pitch to create. She came and created history by knocking a thundering 225 off 155 balls. And guess what? The World Cup match was held in Mumbai.

Courtesy this shining inning of the batswoman, Australia piled up a big score of 413, and easily defeated their opponents. The total put together by the team was also the highest ever in the history of ODIs, at that point of time.

Happy birthday Belinda! Go shine, woman, for you are already enshrined in the history of cricket with your tempestuous record.