Ben Cutting suffers a nasty blow on his face in an attempt to catch the ball

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting suffered a nasty blow on his face in a match during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday. Playing for the Brisbane Heat in the league against the Melbourne Renegades, the player got hit on the face while attempting to take a high catch which after being caught went straight through his hand and on his face. The incident left him with blood on his face but quick medical surgery helped him take care of his injury.

The incident took place in the first over of Melbourne Renegades’s run-chase after opener Marcus Harris mistimed a shot against pacer James Pattinson. Cutting, who was fielding at mid-on, ran towards his left to the mid-wicket area in an attempt to catch the ball. While Cutting got into a decent position to catch the ball, it eventually failed to hold onto it and injured himself and left his face bloodied. Have a look at the incident.

Post quick medical help, Cutting was back in the stadium with loud cheers from the audiences.

After the match, Brisbane Heat also took to their Twitter handle and shared a picture of the injured all-rounder where we can clearly see that he had injured himself badly and had stitches on his face.