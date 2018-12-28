Best of 2018: Listing the most adorable moments of Indian cricketers with their kids

Cricket is one sport that most Indians are crazy about. Names like Ms Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar are treated like demigods. In the age of social media, we get the chance to know minute details of cricketers’ lives off the pitch by taking a peek into their personal lives. Needless to say, a lot of us are interested in the family life of these cricketers. Let’s take a ride to some of the most endearing PDAs of Indian cricketers with their little ones on social media. Some of these are just too cute to handle!
#1 Harbhajan Singh and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha
We can never get enough of this extremely adorable family. The cricketer, who is married to actor Geeta Basra, often loads our timelines with super cute pictures of his munchkin. This chilling session-pic of the father-daughter duo will definitely soften your heart.
View this post on Instagram
Best feeling when I am Chilling with my heart, my life ,my world... I love you putt 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #grateful 🙏 @hinayaheerplaha
A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on
#2 Shikhar Dhawan and Zoraver Dhawan
Little Zoraver gives us fitness goals and daddy Shikhar couldn’t keep calm. He shared a glimpse of his fitness enthusiast son with his fans.
View this post on Instagram
Lo Zora toh car mein hi push up maarna shuru ho gya. Lagta hai date pe jaa raha hai? 😉😃😃 #GetFitWithZoraver #mondaymotivation #kiddo #welldoneboy
A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on
#3 Yusuf Pathan and Ayaan Pathan
Pathan became a proud daddy in 2014. His son Ayaan will make you gush endlessly! The best picture of the duo remains the one which sees the two co-ordinating their outfits during Eid this year (2018) and posing for a perfect picture!
View this post on Instagram
The love of a family is lifes greatest blessing from Allah. @ayaanpathan_official
A post shared by Yusuf Pathan (@yusuf_pathan) on
#4 Sreesanth and Suryasree
The controversial cricketer is a doting father in real life. He is the father to two kids, Sanvika and Suryasree. You can’t miss this picture where munchkin Suryasree is cuddled up in her precious papa’s arms, striking a pose for the camera.
View this post on Instagram
❤️❤️❤️🎼🎼🎼🎼🎬🎬🎬🎬🏏🏏🏏🏏💒😇😇😇
A post shared by Sree Santh (@sreesanthnair36) on
#5 MS Dhoni and Ziva
Well, our list won’t end if we start jotting down their aww-dorable moments. Here’s the latest one where the little star is giving some dancing lessons to daddy.
View this post on Instagram
Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006
A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on