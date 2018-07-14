Bhajji and Yuvi soak in the London sun with their babes!

India in July is a big mess. The rains, the slush, and the terrible traffic can get to you. It’s no wonder then that our celebrities fly away to more convenient locations during this time of the year. Our social media feeds are filled with holidaying babes and their babies. Today we had the opportunity to stumble upon some hot men too.

Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are taking their time off seriously and enjoying a sunny holiday in UK.

Bhajji and Yuvi gave fans a glimpse of their breezy break as they’re seen soaking in the sun with their respective wives. While Bhajji enjoyed a booze session with wife Geeta Basra, Yuvi preferred a morning breakfast session with wife Hazel Keech. A relaxed tone seems to dominate the season and these stars are taking their R&R time seriously.

Baby’s day out 👶 @hazelkeechofficial A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jul 10, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

These pictures also bring to light the inflow of Indian stars to London during this time of the year. It seems to be the only destination on the minds of our Bollywood stars. Must be the London air!