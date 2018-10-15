Bhuvneshwar Kumar aghast at fake rumours of his fatherhood!

A few days back, Mumbai Mirror carried an article stating that Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to go the family way. Reports of him embracing fatherhood started doing the rounds soon after that. However, it comes across that they are far from being the truth. That’s because the man himself has outright denied these reports and has slammed the media house via a tweet on social media.

The cricketer is mighty upset over the reports and we hope his clarification clears them for once and for all. He settled in matrimony just last year with Nupar Nagar in Meerut. It was a private ceremony with just close ones in attendance. The wedding was followed by a reception in Bulandshahr on November 26, the place his wife hails from.

Ever since their wedding, his wife has been spotted at the grounds several times, rooting for her hubby spreading serious couple goals. Speaking of his cricketing career, he was missing in action from the England ODIs, due to an injury, however, he was very much a part of the Asia Cup 2018 and even won it with Team India. He is expected to play a pivotal part in next year’s World Cup in England and Wales.