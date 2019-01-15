Big Bash League: Shane Watson’s son breaches security for an autograph from dad

Cricketer Shane Watson announced his retirement from International cricket back in 2016, but he continues to play for various T20 leagues. The 37-year-old all-rounder is currently playing eight editions of the Big Bash League (BBL). Watson, who leads the team Sydney Thunder, was involved in a match against Adelaide Strikers on January 13 when a priceless moment took place on the field. A young fan from the audience turned up on the ground to meet Shane. He was none other than his little son, Will Watson.

A video of this adorable incident has made its way to the internet and we can’t stop smiling. In the clip, Shane walked up to his little son and gave him an autograph on his cap. Watson then signed his son’s shirt and gave him a big hug before they posed for the cameras. Along with the crowd present at the stadium, Junior Watson all smiles because of this sweet gesture by Shane. The video was posted by the official account of BBL and received a warm response by viewers.

Shane’s 40-ball 68 set the tone for his team’s fourth win of the season by hitting several fours and sixes. Watson further won the man of the match award for his excellent performance.