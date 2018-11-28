Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth’s wife blasts Raj Kundra for insensitive comment

If you’ve been following up with Bigg Boss, you’ll know that former India player Sreesanth has been kicking up quite a storm ever since he stepped in to the house. Sreesanth’s antics went from attempting to leave the house on several occasions to abusing the housemates. In short, he’s quite a handful. And then he began talking about the slapgate controversy and finally, the match-fixing allegations against him. What followed was a comment from former Rajasthan Royals’ co-owner Raj Kundra and Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvesnhwari Kumari bashing him for taking a dig at her husband.

Sreesanth was talking to Dipika, Megha, and Jasleen about his match-fixing allegations after chatting with them about the slapgate incident. He soon broke down, and complained that he isn’t allowed into any cricket ground even if his son plays there.

On an Instagram video shared by Colors TV, Kundra commented ‘epic’ followed by an emoji. The comment put him in the firing line of Kumari, who accused him of not paying Sreesanth’s dues. She then went on to add that Sreesanth was proved innocent of the match-fixing allegations while Kundra is guilty of betting.

Sreesanth was a part of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL when he was accused of spot-fixing. The Royals terminated his contract though he was later cleared by a court due to lack of evidence. However, Raj Kundra confessed that he betted on his team and a life ban was imposed on him.