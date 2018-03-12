Bombay High Court: BCCI to be present during cross-examination by Lalit Modi

The Bombay High Court has allowed representatives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be present during the cross inspection of a few witnesses and former IPL chief Lalit Modi in an apparent case of violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to the court, since these witnesses are bound to make comments on the BCCI, the cricket body had a right to remain present in the proceedings. Speaking on the issue, senior advocate Rafiq Dada in a statement said that since the court had earlier permitted Lalit Modi to defend himself before witnesses, many of whom were previous members of the BCCI, the court must ask the Enforcement Directorate to permit BCCI representatives to remain present as well. Dada also asked permission for the BCCI to cross-examine these witnesses as well.

"We have apprehensions that they might make some adverse comments about the BCCI. Therefore, in order to protect the name of our organisation, we must be permitted to remain present, and to also cross-examine them," Dada said.

Although the bench has granted BCCI's request and allowed the representatives to be present, it said that the organisation's demand for cross-examination will be decided at a later date.

The Bench said, "However, the BCCI's representatives, who attend the cross-examination proceedings, must keep in mind that they have no permission to participate in the proceedings, to extend any advice or to cause prejudice to the proceedings in any way".