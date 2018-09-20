BreakTheBeard challenge: Cricket stars get a makeover

Ladies… it looks like it's time to get over the beard fantasy! It has been proven that women love men with facial hair and with much swag, all of us participated in Such a Beardo challenge to get our men to sport a cool beard. But let’s move on. It’s time to witness some men without their beards and mind you they are equally hot and sexy. A new challenge called Break The Beard has hit the internet and most of its participants are the stars of cricket. From Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal to Shoaib Malik, quite a few cricketers have taken up this task.

This is the Video of the day! Yuzvendra with his #BreakTheBeard look, a Smile and a Wink - Awesomeness with #BreakTheBeard style pic.twitter.com/gc8zQBpimx — Ali Quli Mirza (@AliQuliMirzaAQM) September 19, 2018

Everyone is talking about Lasith Malinga's new #BreakTheBeard style and how delightful he looks pic.twitter.com/hTkEvrIlLL — Ali Quli Mirza (@AliQuliMirzaAQM) September 14, 2018

Begum jo bole woh right! This look is for you @MirzaSania and a surprise at the end for the little one. #summerlook #breakthebeard #asiacup pic.twitter.com/1HBRVB3kaq — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 15, 2018

@realshoaibmalik @MirzaSania aap dono ki guftagu ne humari begum ko bhi de diya yeh idea :). My new outswinger look to UK with love. And yes Begum jo bole woh hi hamesha right #breakthebeard #heatison #asiacup #summerlook #breaktheboundaries pic.twitter.com/8RIX7CKq86 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 16, 2018

But this trend is not new honestly. It all began during the Indian Premier League that took place in the month of April this year. Krunal Pandya was among the first to take up this challenge and rest followed the suit.

We have no clue why this trend has gone viral but we love the outcome. Once in a while, it is nice to have a makeover and these videos prove so.