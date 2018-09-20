BreakTheBeard challenge: Cricket stars get a makeover

Ladies… it looks like it's time to get over the beard fantasy! It has been proven that women love men with facial hair and with much swag, all of us participated in Such a Beardo challenge to get our men to sport a cool beard. But let’s move on. It’s time to witness some men without their beards and mind you they are equally hot and sexy. A new challenge called Break The Beard has hit the internet and most of its participants are the stars of cricket. From Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal to Shoaib Malik, quite a few cricketers have taken up this task.
But this trend is not new honestly. It all began during the Indian Premier League that took place in the month of April this year. Krunal Pandya was among the first to take up this challenge and rest followed the suit.
View this post on Instagram
I am blessed to have fans who support me and after last night...the game is on and so is my new #BreaktheBeard style. Love you paltan, in particular #BestVBest #summerlook #MIGotStyle
A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_official) on
View this post on Instagram
@krunalpandya_official - Oh! The style game just got interesting brother and if this is the #newlevel then my #BreakTheBeard look is the finishing move. Watch and learn brother, watch and learn.😏 Cut it!
A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on
View this post on Instagram
Here is something new for my fans, from my fans! Time to take it to the #NewLevel. Gabru ni bolda ohda swag bolda. Buraaahhhh💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽#newlook #breakthebeard
A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on
We have no clue why this trend has gone viral but we love the outcome. Once in a while, it is nice to have a makeover and these videos prove so.