Priyanka Kaul June 25 2019, 8.49 pm June 25 2019, 8.49 pm

Fans were in for a panic attack when one of the most exceptional batsmen, Brain Lara, was hospitalised recently after he complained of chest pains. The former West Indies cricketer was admitted in Global Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, and underwent an angiography. Although the cricketer is said to be fine now, he will reportedly be kept under observation before he gets the discharge.

Doctors at the hospital also stated that they have been requested to keep the patient details confidential and thus they cannot divulge any further without consent. In the clip, one of the doctors can be heard saying, “Whenever the patient requests to not share the confidential details, we do that. And this is the official statement we have. I will not be able to say anything. Please ensure that you respect someone’s privacy at this point in time.”

Brian Lara had been in the city currently as a part of being on the expert panel for the ICC World Cup 2019 and is doing commentary in association with a sports network.

Considered as one of the finest batsmen, he has various records to his name. He scored 400 runs in an innings of a test match against England in 2004, which is the world record for making the highest individual score in the test cricket history.

The cricket legend holds a record of 11,953 runs in the Test and 10,450 runs in the ODI format as well. Apart from this all, he has carved a century against every country he played in the tests. He also made a world record after scoring 501 runs off just 427 balls in just 474 minutes.