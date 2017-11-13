Can Malinga’s boys rise up to team India as Sri-Lanka’s losing streak persists

Sri-Lanka is all set to play the first test match against India at the Eden Gardens in the upcoming bilateral series from 16th of November. Succumbing to a 5-0 defeat in the five-match series against Pakistan last month, Sri Lanka extended their losing sequence to 12 matches in a row and are only three matches away from breaking their own record for the longest losing streak in One-Day International cricket, which stands at 14. India, on the other hand, is the best in the world and any sign of overpowering them may be rare.

The visitors have lost 21 of their 26 ODI’s this year and won just four, which is a win-loss ratio of 0.190. None of the top Test nations have had such a poor record, in terms of win-loss ratio, in any calendar year in which they have played 20 or more games.

The main problem with the team’s performance has been poor bowling. In 2017, opposition teams have scored 46.96 runs per wicket against Sri Lanka which is the worst in the history of the game. In terms of run rates, Sri Lanka has scored at 5.06 an over but conceded 5.87, a difference of 0.81 runs per over. The difference in their batting and bowling run rates is also the worst among all teams in a year playing 20-plus ODIs, excluding Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, India has displayed one of the game’s best performance in a year with skipper Kohli scoring more centuries than the entire Sri-Lankan team. As the two rivals start their campaign on 16th, it will be interesting to see if Sri-Lanka can make the comeback and defeat the top-ranked team India.