Captain Files: MS Dhoni's first and last match have a connection

MS Dhoni’s return as the captain of the Indian cricket team was quite eventful as his men finished the day in a tie. The match was a thrilling affair and went down to the very last over. One of the highlights of the day was the number of poor umpiring decisions that went against India. Though we managed to level the match, it could have gone either way.

Hong Kong batsman Nizakat Khan (R) plays a shot as Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Hong Kong and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

It was a strange coincidence, to have drawn the match. Dhoni was playing his 200th match as the captain of India. Interestingly, his first match as captain had also ended in a tie. The skipper was in his element as he walked out to the pitch for the toss. As far as surprises go, this one is right on top of the list. India had decided to rest so of their key players such as Rohit Sharma, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan.

Afghanistan cricket captain Asghar Afghan (C) reacts after being dismissed by Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav as Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and cricketer Lokesh Rahul looks during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

If Dhoni directing players on the pitch felt like a blast from the past, then get a load of this: it turns out that in the last two tied ODI matches, Ravindra Jadeja had played the ball.

Indian batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

While we expected the usual finishing from Dhoni, an unfortunate LBW decision went against him. Replays showed that the decision was incorrect, but there were no reviews left for India, forcing us to console ourselves as he departed.