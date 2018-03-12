Chahal and Yadav highest wicket getters in SA; break Windies all-rounder Keith Athurton’s record

India has finally grabbed a series in South Africa making it an historic first time. On the forefront of the victory were leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The duo have already got 30 wickets and there is one more ODI to go. While Chahal has 14 wickets to his name, Yadav has bagged 16 wickets. With this stats, Chahal and Yadav break Windies all-rounder Keith Athurton’s record of 12 wickets by an overseas spinner in a bilateral ODI series in South Africa.

With 16 wickets to his name already, Yadav also entered the top 10 list of most wickets in ODI bilateral series on the South African soil. He has equaled Harbhajan Singh’s tally and just two wickets behind Zaheer Khan and Allan Donald. For any kind of bowler in a bilateral ODI series against South Africa at home, pacer or spinner, the record is shared between England’s Kabir Ali, who took 13 wickets in seven ODIs in 2004-05 and Australian Mitchell Johnson who took 13 in five matches in 2008-09. Jason Gillespie claimed 12 in six matches in 2001-02 and England fast bowler Darren Gough managed 11 on three occasions - in 1995-96, 1999-00 and 2004-05.

"I don't have words to explain this. Credit to them. Both have been working hard on their game. Both are very brave in terms of how they bowl and the kind of fields they want as well. They are very brave tossing the ball and asking the batsman to come out and play a risky shot. Hats off to them but the other debate is a bit away from now. You never know what happens in the future but I am really happy at the moment. Those are things that are quite a bit away from now," Kohli said when asked about the Test chances of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, especially away from home.

He further added, "Look they are obviously making a very strong case for themselves, bowling in these conditions and making breakthroughs like we haven't seen before. It's outstanding to see two guys just totally spinning a web around the opposition. There doesn't seem to be a way out at all. It's unbelievable. Taking eight wickets today. Outstanding.”