Debanu Das June 18 2019, 11.52 am June 18 2019, 11.52 am

Hardik Pandya is probably one of those few cricketers who stand out from the Indian Cricket Team. His presence in the middle order always draws attention since he’s known to smack the ball hard. Hardik is known for his incredible hairstyles and the ‘bling’ quotient that he brings to the team. In the latest episode of Chahal TV, our favourite host Yuzvendra Chahal got chatty with the all-rounder on the team bus. Chahal has a usual comic look about him, and the bowler hopped into a seat beside Pandya and bombarded him with questions on his shiny collection.

Chahal noticed that Pandya has a collection of diamonds all over him. There’s a necklace, a locket and even a diamond ring! “This is specially made for the World Cup. There’s a bat and a ball. I’ve only made the ball’s seam black – it’s usually black,” explained Hardik, before the cheeky Chahal interjected, “Taaki nazar na lage! (So that you don’t get the bad eye).”

The name's Pandya, Gems Pandya

Hardik then went on to explain the rest of the diamond set – a collection including a thick diamond necklace, a diamond watch, and a shiny diamond ring. “Matlab yeh Diwali ki lighting hai! (It’s like the lights in Diwali)”, quipped Chahal.

Hardik began to move his hands about, impressing on Chahal that his gems are quite shiny. There seems to be a running joke among the team about people who appear as guests on Chahal TV. Chahal must be a very picky dude. Hardik too capitalised on it and thanked Chahal for hosting him on his show.