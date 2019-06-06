Debanu Das June 06 2019, 1.10 pm June 06 2019, 1.10 pm

Chahal TV is probably one of the coolest things to have happened to the BCCI. Since its inception, the comic Yuzvendra Chahal has been pretty adept at chatting with players and support staff. Chahal TV gets a lot of attention from the fans who get a look at their favourite players off the field as they open up about their approach to the game and achievements. Of course, with Chahal around, there’s a lot of fooling around that goes on as well. The latest episode of Chahal TV surprised viewers as Kuldeep Yadav turned presenter and interviewed Chahal instead.

The India-South Africa match saw Chahal pick up four wickets. Kuldeep asked his teammate about how he rated India’s performance and how he managed to pick two wickets in a single over. “First of all, it was a very good overall performance for India,” said Chahal, adding that he had consulted Kuldeep before bowling his own over. “I talked to you and Mahi bhai during the drinks break to get an idea of the wicket. After I bowled a few deliveries I realised how the wicket behaved. I was getting some drift in the first over, so when I came in for the second, I planned to change the angle and bowl to the stumps,” he added.

On being asked about whose wicket he prized the most, Chahal said that he enjoyed taking the wicket of Faf du Plessis. “I liked taking Faf’s wicket. He was playing with short footwork. I got a good amount of drift and I delivered two leg spin balls at him. Then I decided to angle the next delivery so that the drift would take it to the off stump. He failed to pick it up thinking it would be leg spin ball, and it hit his pads and bowled him,” he said.