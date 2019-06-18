Debanu Das June 18 2019, 2.41 pm June 18 2019, 2.41 pm

Chahal TV is back and this time we have the host Yuzvendra Chahal talking to Rohit Sharma. Well, we said talking, but what we really mean is teasing. Chahal is quite the entertainer and he usually comes up with quirky questions. In this episode, the cheeky spinner spun his web of questions around Rohit Sharma’s recent successes. Rohit slammed a brilliant century against Pakistan and scored a half-century against Australia. He also scored an unbeaten century against South Africa.

Chahal dug deeper, trying to figure out what drives Rohit’s success. The host noted that of the four matches India played, Samaira appeared in two. Hitman scored a century in one and a half century in the other. “Ritika will feel bad, don’t talk like that!” joked Rohit. Chahal was quick to form a comeback, “Bhabhi comes every day that’s why he’s got 24 centuries. These days Bhabhi is taking care of two kids!”

Is it Samaira or is it Ritika?

WATCH: Expect Hitman @ImRo45 to come up with something cheeky and some on-field inside stories on this latest episode of Chahal TV - by @RajalArora @yuzi_chahal



Watch the full video here 👉👉📽️📽️ https://t.co/Yr9hThEO8r pic.twitter.com/X4H8G9bJvq — BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2019

Chahal then moved on to more pressing matters, asking Rohit questions on the recently concluded match against Pakistan. On being asked about his approach to matches in England, Rohit said, “In England, whether the wicket is flat or not, you have to give time to the bowlers initially. You need six to seven overs to figure out if the pitch is allowing the ball to come to the bat. We have a lot of stroke players on our team, so it is important for us to start cautiously. I think we did that in the last two games. Our initial plan was to observe the new ball.”