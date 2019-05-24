  3. Cricket
Champagne moment: Kapil Dev had to get the bottles from under Clive Lloyd’s nose after the 1983 World Cup

Cricket

Champagne for champions: When Kapil Dev grabbed the title and the bottles from Clive Lloyd

No one expected India to win, and the bottles were kept in the West Indies' dressing room.

back
1983 world cupClive LloydKapil DevWC 2019World Cup 2019World Cup cricket
nextVirat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev catch up before India begins its 2019 World Cup campaign

within