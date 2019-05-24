Champagne for champions: When Kapil Dev grabbed the title and the bottles from Clive Lloyd

Debanu Das May 24 2019, 8.21 pm May 24 2019, 8.21 pm

India's iconic World Cup win in 1983 changed the country's approach towards the sport. While cricket was played professionally in the country before '83, it was football and hockey that were more popular back in the days. Both were Olympic sports and India had won the Olympic gold more than once in at least one of them. The Kapil Dev led Indian cricket team was no world beater but found itself in the final of the Prudential World Cup in 1983 facing cricket giants West Indies. The Windies were so feared that almost everyone, including the organizers, was certain that Clive Lloyd's men would complete their hat-trick of World Cup wins.

In an interview to the Times Of India, Kapil Dev has now spoken about the time when India had lifted the World Cup and was getting ready for some champagne celebrations. “Beating West Indies in the final and winning the cup were really champagne moments. But the authorities thought otherwise. They could not think that India can win and they kept the champagne bottle in the West Indies dressing room with the hope that they will win the Cup for the third time,” he said.

Kapil Dev (Source: AFP)

After the victory, it fell upon the skipper to go fetch the bottles, because like he said, beating the WIndies is one of those moments. It takes quite a lot of audacity to approach the losing side and ask their captain for champagne bottles. But Kapil did it. “I went straight to Clive Lloyd and told him that I am taking the champagne bottles for my boys since you don’t require them now. Clive just nodded his head and I brought all the champagne bottles from the West Indies dressing room,” said the former captain.

Clive Lloyd (Source: AFP)

It has been 36 years since Kapil Dev and his boys won the World Cup. After that victory, we came close to winning it in 2003 but finished as runners-up.