Chris Gayle has ditched the gym, yet his binging has not ruined his abs!

Debanu Das May 16 2019, 10.28 pm May 16 2019, 10.28 pm

The swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle is one of the most feared batsmen in the world. At 39, many would’ve written themselves off, but the Universe Boss is far from it. Speaking to PTI, Gayle said that the biggest challenge for him is to stay mentally fit during the World Cup. He’s already made a superb return to the ODI format despite being out of the West Indies team for over 30 months since the 2015 World Cup.

"I use my experience and mental aspect. I have not done gym for some time. I am just taking a lot of rest, getting a lot of massages, lots of stretching, just trying to stay fresh for games. I know what is required to keep me going on the field," Gayle told PTI, adding that age catches up with everyone and people don’t get younger. We had a good look at Gayle’s Instagram account. It turns out that the last time he visited the gym was back in January.

We NEED to know Chris Gayle's secret to staying fit!

A further investigation of his profile revealed that Chris is not just a cricketer, but a full-blown party animal, complete with abs to rival Tiger Shroff! A number of Gayle’s photos has him lounging in a pool with a wine glass in hand and a mega-watt smile on his face. Not only that, the Jamaican has several shirtless pictures of himself, showing off his muscles and his tattooed body.

Seriously, how does he do it?

We must say that it is an absolute wonder how he manages to stay fit despite not working out for so long! We mere mortals struggle to make our way to the gym and come out with the lamest of excuses. Chris, on the other hand, has no issues in maintaining himself. Gym or no gym, the Universe Boss is living in 3019 and has figured out a way to keep those muscles ripped despite binge partying and sipping wine.