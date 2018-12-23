Chris Gayle is a proud possessor of tons of yellow metal and we are going green in envy

Cricket is a gentleman’s game but over the years, like the format of the game, the spirit too has changed. While earlier players were all calm and composed both on and off the pitch, today’s players are like a live wire and West Indies’ explosive batsman Chris Henry Gayle is the best example. When he is on the pitch, the left-handed batsman is no less than a terror to the bowlers, but off the pitch, we see a totally different Gayle who likes his glass of wine or champagne, music, cars and lastly his love for the yellow metal.

If we scroll through the 39-year-old's Instagram account, we will see a totally different Chris than what we see on the 22-yard pitch. There are different moods and shades of the batsman which we get to witness and it makes us wonder how the player is a totally different person personally and professionally. But one thing which we observed that has remained unchanged is Chris Gayle’s love for gold. In numerous pictures, we see Gayle showing off his love for the yellow metal, so much that he has got his car’s Mack wheel too in golden color and not to miss his golden shoes.

Well, looks like apart from smashing balls across the boundaries, we know what else Chris Henry Gayle loves and we are bit envy of it.

On the professional front, the limited over’s best batsman will be seen in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2019 edition. Gayle also can be seen in action in various T20 leagues played all across the globe.